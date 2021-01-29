Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

UBER stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

