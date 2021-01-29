Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.54.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $352.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

