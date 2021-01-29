T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

