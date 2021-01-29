People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of People Co. (PEO.V) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $15.22 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People Co. (PEO.V)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of People Co. (PEO.V) stock opened at C$15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.39. People Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$16.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -456.67.

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.32 million during the quarter.

People Corporation delivers employee group benefit consulting, third-party benefits administration, and pension and human resources consulting services to help companies recruit, retain, and reward employees. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan marketing and recommendations, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

