National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperfrom Under Weight Rating for Docebo (TSE:DCB)

Docebo (TSE:DCB)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.06 million.

