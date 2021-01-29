OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $9,248,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of JPM opened at $130.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

