Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KLA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $291.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.17. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.37.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

