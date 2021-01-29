Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 878 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $291.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.37.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

