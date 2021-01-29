Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,147,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $410,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 168,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

