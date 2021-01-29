Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

