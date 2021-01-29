Usca Ria LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $31.21.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.