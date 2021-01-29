Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 608 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Southern by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,670,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

