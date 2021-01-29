Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 520 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

NYSE:DVA opened at $117.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

