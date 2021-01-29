Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Renasant stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669,570 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 64.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after buying an additional 241,645 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 171.8% during the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 155,665 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 143,641 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

