Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.09.

Amphenol stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

