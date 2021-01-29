KeyCorp Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.77.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.76 and its 200 day moving average is $202.59. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $287.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

