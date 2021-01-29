Usca Ria LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,833 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

