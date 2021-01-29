Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $347.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

