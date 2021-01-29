Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

NYSE:SWN opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.