Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CLBK opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.