AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $705,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $197.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

