AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,965.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

