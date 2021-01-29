AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.