L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.28 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.60-13.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.06.

LHX stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

