L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.28 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 12.60-13.00 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.06.
LHX stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
