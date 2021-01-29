Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 680 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.93.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.