Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.32. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter.

JACK stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.38. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

