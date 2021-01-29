Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

