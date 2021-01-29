$0.19 EPS Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

