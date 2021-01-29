J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $120.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.45.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $107.94.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.