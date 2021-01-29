Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,714 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.