Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina stock opened at $438.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $453.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

