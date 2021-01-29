Bangor Savings Bank Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,943.69, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

