Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 319.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.