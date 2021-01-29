Cwm LLC Purchases 43,595 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,595 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $212,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $92.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04.

