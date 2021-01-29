The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Cut by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,314 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $44,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,099 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.