Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 80.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,325 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 11.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after acquiring an additional 487,351 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 114.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 326,488 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 144,007 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SANM. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

