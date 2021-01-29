LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.75. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

