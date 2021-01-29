Docebo’s (DCBO) “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCBO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

