MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

