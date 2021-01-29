First Bank & Trust Decreases Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of FORM opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

