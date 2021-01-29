Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after buying an additional 165,622 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,587,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.