Axos Financial’s (AX) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $43.48.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

