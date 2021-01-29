MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,200 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.