Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.55

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSE:NCB opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

