BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend by 40.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

