The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $321.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

