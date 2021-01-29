Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years.

ISBC opened at $11.70 on Friday. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

