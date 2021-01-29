Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

