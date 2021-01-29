Brokers Set Expectations for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.19.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

