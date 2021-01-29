Piper Sandler Weighs in on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,918,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,975,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.